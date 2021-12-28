Louise Redknapp has spoken out after reports claimed she spent Christmas Day with her ex-husband, footballer Jamie Redknapp, claiming they are false.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the former couple spent the holiday season together with their two teenage sons, Charlie and Beau.

However, the Strictly Come Dancing finalist has claimed on social media that the reports are not true.

On Monday night, Redknapp tweeted: “Several news outlets have run stories today saying I spent Christmas Day with Jamie.

“I just wanted it to be known that this is false and that they have used Instagram story pictures and videos that I posted on Christmas Day December 2020.”

She added: “I didn’t want to say anything, but for all parties involved and both families I don’t think the media should get away with fabricating stories like this.”

The tweet has received more than 10,000 likes and hundreds of responses from fans supporting Redknapp.

The Redknapps split up in December 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

In October, Jamie remarried model Frida Andersson, with whom he has a son named Raphael.

The latest tweet follows a comment made by Redknapp earlier this month in response to claims she was “in despair” about her ex’s remarriage.

“I’d really love to clarify that ‘Louise’ is not in despair or anything like it!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I have my two gorgeous boys that I adore more than anything in the world, the best family around me and I’m having the best time of my life in my career and with the most wonderful friends that a girl could hope for.”