Louise Redknapp has spoken out about her dating life following her divorce from football star Jamie Redknapp, revealing that she’s consciously stayed single ever since.

The singer and TV personality split from the former Liverpool player in 2018, after 20 years of marriage.

In the years since, the former Eternal singer decided not to pursue any further relationships, despite her ex publicly moving on.

A new interview has revealed that this is down to her wanting to ensure her children, Charley and Beau, had a sense of stability during a period of significant change.

“I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys’ lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family,” Redknapp told Hello!.

Jamie married model Frida Andersson in October 2021, before they welcomed their first child together, son Raphael, in November.

Redknapp went on to explain that her former husband’s life changes affected her desire to move forward in her own romantic life, for the sake of their children.

Jamie and Louise in 2014 (Getty Images)

“[The children’s] life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple,” she explained. “That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel.”

Now that a significant amount of time has passed since the split and Jamie’s remarriage, Redknapp is more open to the idea of meeting another partner and said that her sons would encourage her finding someone new.

However, Redknapp also stated that she was in no rush, and that she disagreed with the “pressure” put on people to be in a relationship.

She explained: “If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple.”