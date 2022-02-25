Love Is Blind: Deepti reacts to Shake’s comments about their physical connection

The Love Is Blind season two finale is officially here, which means fans finally learned which couples made it past the altar.

In the second season of the hit Netflix dating series, six couples got engaged after building a relationship in what the show calls “pods” - two soundproofed rooms separated by a wall.

After 10 days of dates in the pods, the couples must get engaged not based on appearances, but based on their emotional connection. One of those couples was Deepti Vempati and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee.

However, viewers have been skeptical about Vempati and Chatterjee’s relationship from the start. In the pods, Chatterjee struggled to get past the superficial details, asking Vempati questions that hinted at her weight and appearance.

After meeting face-to-face, the veterinarian, DJ and “mindset coach” then expressed his own concerns about their physical connection and intimacy, often comparing Vempati to his “aunt”.

There are spoilers for season two of Love Is Blind below.

When it came time to make her decision, Vempati told Chatterjee that she could not marry him and chose herself in the end.

Now, Vempati is revealing her thoughts about the season two finale of Love Is Blind, and specifically what it was like watching Chatterjee talk about their physical relationship. In an interview with Buzzfeed on Friday, Vempati said she felt that Chatterjee’s comments were disappointing and hard to watch.

“Shake and I had conversations about how physical intimacy and that chemistry was lacking between us," she said. “But to watch it back and see how he did it - it was kind of like: ‘Oh, look at me, I’m this cool dude that’s just gonna talk sh*t about you to my friends.’”

“You don’t talk about somebody who is your fiancé, let alone a best friend - or even just a real friend - that way,” she added.

Vempati said it was especially hard to watch considering her family had welcomed Chatterjee with open arms. The 31-year-old data analyst also revealed the specific moment she knew that she couldn’t marry the veterinarian.

"There was a pivotal moment after we had this massage date,” she said. “It was really to instill some intimacy and to bring us closer together on that level - but it felt so disingenuous and like we were forcing it."

Vempati described the epiphany she had after their couples massage: “Why am I trying to prove to this person to see me? I’m done trying, I’m over this. I just need to move forward and figure out what I want - instead of trying to figure out why he doesn’t want me, do I even want him?”

It’s unclear where things stand between Vempati and Chatterjee now. On Friday, Chatterjee took to Instagram to share a photo from a lunch date shared by the pair after viewers watched Vempati call off the wedding. However, the two do not follow each other on Instagram.

For now, fans will have to wait for the Love Is Blind season two reunion to confirm Vempati and Chatterjee’s current relationship status. The reunion will be released on Netflix on Friday 4 March in the US.