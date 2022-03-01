Love is Blind star Natalie Lee has spoken out on social media after being quizzed by viewers seeking clarity following the show’s finale on 25 February.

Lee dumped pod-partner Shayne Jansen on their wedding day, stating that she still had issues to work on with him after a series of rows and a rumoured love triangle with Shaina Hurley.

As a consequence, she decided that marriage would not be the best option for them at that time.

The Chicago native has since answered a series of questions posed to her by fans and viewers of the show.

Writing on Instagram Stories, she said: “I’m getting a lot of the same questions about what happened to my ring after the wedding day and why I changed my work schedule leading up to my wedding (?), so I thought I’d respond to them here.

“1. Yes, I still have my engagement ring! The production company kindly let all the women keep our rings.

“2. I took PTO [paid/planned time off work] the week before my wedding to focus on planning and filming :).”

The 29-year-old shared a photo of the diamond dazzler in front of her MacBook with Monday’s date visible in the background and the heading: “Yes I have it! You guys are wild😂”.

Only two of the couples from the hit Netflix show successfully tied the knot: Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson.

Despite not making it down the aisle, Lee shared a loving tribute to her former fiance on Instagram, after thanking viewers and fans for their “love and support”.

Accompanied by a series of loved-up photos, she tagged Shayne and wrote: “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this. We may have had our ups and downs, but you have always protected me and had my back.

“And thank you for loving me for ME, and always encouraging me to embrace and love my flaws. When I told you I was self conscious about my deep stretch marks, you told me everyday after you loved them and they were beautiful.”

She added: “Even if I did this experiment a thousand times knowing the outcome, I would have always chosen you.”

In response, Jansen shared his own thoughts on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of the couple.

“Where do I start? This journey with you will be something I’ll never forget. It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you,” he began.

“You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man.”

He added that he was “remorseful for my actions” and that he would “learn from them to be a better man. I’m proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible.”

He also addressed rumours between him and Shaina, stating that the pair were “cordial”, but “we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship. I wish her all the best.”

He added: “I don’t know what’s next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you.”

Countdown to the reunion begins now…