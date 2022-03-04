The second season of Love Is Blind has been … wild, to say the least.

From one couple breaking up on their honeymoon (Kyle and Shaina) to another who just can’t seem to hit the right beat (Nick and Danielle), at this stage we’re not sure if any of the season two couples are going to last long-term.

Season two of the hit Netflix reality show also marks two years since the first season aired on the streaming platform.

The first season dropped in February 2020 and saw 30 men and women form deep connections over the space of 10 days while speaking to, but not seeing, each other in “pods”.

This resulted in six couples getting engaged, with the goal to decide whether or not to commit to marriage by the end of the season — all in less than two months.

Of the couples who made it past season one’s post-engagement vacation (a trip which saw Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack split), who’s still together? Only two pairs are still going strong.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton

The fan favourite from the start, Lauren and Cameron were the first to fall in love, get engaged and see each other face-to-face for the first time post-engagement.

Their relationship continued to get stronger throughout the series, and the pair both said “I do” in the final episode.

Two years on since the show and the pair still seem to be joined at the hip, regularly posting pictures of each other on Instagram, enjoying holidays together and they even have their own YouTube channel, Hanging With the Hamiltons.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers

Giannina and Damian’s relationship was very up and down during their season, with it resulting in Damian saying “no” when the pair reached the altar and Giannina running off in tears.

However, the pair did get back together following the split, with Giannina telling E!Online that she reached out to Damian in March 2020. “After everything went down, I reached out to him [Damian] because I just wanted to see where we stand,” she said at the time.

The pair continued their on-again, off-again relationship until the Love Is Blind reunion, which aired in July 2021. Here, in a weird reality TV-crossover, Damian brough Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Fargo to the cast’s reunion. It was later revealed that Giannina and Damian had split for good.

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes

It was clear that Kelly and Kenny wouldn’t last when, on the morning of their wedding, Kelly said: “I don’t know if I’m 100 per cent in love with him [Kenny]… that love that I had for my ex-boyfriend, I don’t have that crazy infatuation for that man.” Ouch.

Needless to say, the pair didn’t get married on the show and haven’t reconnected since.

Kelly is an entrepreneur and podcast host and has caught up with some of her other cast members a few times. Kenny is now engaged to photographer named Robyn.

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas

Jessica and Mark faced a series of trials and tribulations during their short-lived romance, with Jessica still crushing on fellow contestant Matt and harbouring concerns about their 10-year age gap.

Ultimately, Mark was on board with the romance and said “I do” at the altar, to which Jessica replied: “I cannot.”

Both Jessica and Mark have since moved on, with Jessica engaged to doctor, Ben McGrath and Mark engaged to Aubrey Rainey. Mark and Aubrey now have two children together, Ace and Axton, both less than a year old.

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

After some initial drama, if there was one couple determined to say “I do” at the end of the first season, it was Amber and Matt.

Amber said at the time: “Considering where I was in life before I came into this experience, I would never have guessed I’d be in a wedding gown right now, with a ring on my finger, and whole new last name. I wouldn’t have believed it!”

Two years on since the show aired, the couple regularly post pictures of each other on Instagram and in the Love Is Blind reunion revealed that they are potentially thinking about starting a family. Watch this space.