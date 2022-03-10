Love Is Blind star Shake Chatterjee has announced he is launching a podcast called “Love is Blurry”.

The announcement comes less than a week after Chatterjee appeared alongside the rest of the cast of season two during a reunion of the Netflix reality show, and declared that “love is blurry” after being asked by hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey why he came on the show if he’s so obsessed with looks.

During the reunion, Chatterjee said he “stood by” the sizeist comments he made during the show, which included asking women during the initial dating round - where cast members cannot see each other - if they would be able to sit on his shoulders and whether or not they exercised.

Chatterjee, who got engaged to Deepti Vempati during the series, said: “I stand by that. We all have our preferences. This show is about finding love, it’s not about finding a wife.”

In an announcement to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the veterinarian posted a screenshot of the Love Is Blurry podcast Instagram page with the quote: “‘The truth only offends those who live outside of it’. @loveisblurry.pod coming soon.”

The podcast’s Instagram page currently has 4,000 followers, but there’s no word on when the podcast will be released.

Fan’s quickly reacted to the news that this season’s “villain” will be dropping a podcast. One Instagram user said: “You’re a menace to society and I am here for it.”

Another added: “Another man who doesn’t need a podcast.”

While a third user commented: “Gotta stretch that 15 min as far as it can go.”

The podcast announcement comes a day after Chatterjee apologised to Vempati for some of the comments he made about her body during the show.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt and I, Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram feed.

Chatterjee continued: “Things that honestly could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television, and during the time that we were filming, you were my best friend.

“And, even though I knew our relationship wasn’t going to end in marriage, I didn’t want what we had to end, I loved every second of it and I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. That’s the last thing I wanted. I’m sorry Deepti.”

At the end of the season, Chatterjee was left at the aisle by Vempati who said she could not marry him and that she “chose herself”, a decision she has since been widely praised for by fans.

Vempati has also hinted that she has found love with another contestant, who many are speculating to be Kyle Abrams.

Abrams initially proposed to Shaina Hurley in the show, but the pair quickly split up.

During the reunion episode, Abrams professed his love for Vempati and the pair have been spotted together several times since.

Following the reunion, Vempati posted a picture of the cast to her Instagram page with the caption: “Oh, but I did find love.” Abrams replied in the comments: “Did you?”

His comment has been liked over 15,000 times.