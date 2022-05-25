Which Love Island 2021 couples are still together?

With the new season of Love Island immiment, it’s time we looked back at some of the more important moments of last year’s show — namely, who actually found love on Love Island.

After taking a hiatus in summer 2020 due to the pandemic, the group of bikini-clad twenty-somethings were back in sunny Mallorca last year (following a two-week quarantine, of course) and graced our screens most nights of the week for two months between June and August.

While some couples had a strong start that soon crashed and burned (we’re looking at you, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish) others have made their love last long after they left the villa.

With three couples still going strong, could this be the most successful season of Love Island yet? Read on to see who’s still together and which of the top four couples very recently split up.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Status: Living together

Court and Reardon were last year’s winners of Love Island and took home the £50,000 prize at the end of the season. Neither of the two were part of the original Love Island cast for 2021, but both were brought on later as “bombshells”.

Despite Reardon’s mishap with Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor, the pair remained a tight unit throughout most of the show — Reardon had to grovel for a few episodes to win Court back — and have stayed strong in the four months since the show stopped airing. After filming wrapped up, the pair were dubbed a modern-day Gavin and Stacey, as Reardon lived in Wales and Court hailed from Essex.

At the beginning of November last year, the pair moved in together and spent Christmas in Wales, with Reardon posting a picture of the two in the Brecon Beacons on Thursday 23 December with the caption: “Feels good to be home and doing what I love doing, even better having my girl there with me!”

They faced speculation earlier this year that they had split, but quickly denied these claims. Despite not posting any pictures of each other on Instagram since early April, Court commented on an Instagram post from Reardon in late May calling him a “handsome boy”, to which he replied “Thank you babe”, seemingly confirming the romance is still going strong.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank

Status: Split up

Fan favourite Kaz Kamwi found her other half when “bombshell” Tyler Cruickshank entered the villa early on in the season. Yet, when he came back from Casa Amour with Clarisse Juliette and Kamwi recoupled with Matthew MacNabb, it seemed all was over for the pair.

Yet, over the next few episodes the couple sorted out their differences and ended up back together, coming in at fourth place in the season finale.

They attended a number of red carpet events together, but the duo ultimately split up in December after four months of dating. They took to Instagram to confirm the breakup, saying: “We are extremely sad to announce that we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us.

“We will continue to be very much in one another’s lives and support each other in every way. We are so grateful that we have shared this Love Island experience with each other, and we will continue to support each other’s careers. Life since the villa has been amazing, but it’s taking time to adjust to a new normal in the public eye. This part of the journey hasn’t been easy for us but we’re learning. Thank you to every single person who has supported us, we appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares

Status: Living together

Despite their ups and downs in the villa — with one argument between the pair sparking 25,000 complaints to Ofcom — Winter and Soares, who placed third, moved in together at the start of November last year.

Nearly a year on and the pair continue to post loved-up snaps to Instagram, and Winter has even started a separate Instagram account to document the progress of their home together.

After the launch, Winter posted a picture of herself, Soares and their two pups to Instagram with the caption: “Thank you all for the love on @faye__home just a reminder, home isn’t a place it’s who you share it with.” Soares replied with: “You have my heart.” Cute, guys.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

Status: Living together

Undoubtedly the most quotable couple from last season — we’re still channeling Burrows’ “That’s a violation” and “No way” — Burrows and Aromolaran went from strength to strength after leaving the villa in second place.

Yet, there has been recent speculation by fans that the pair have split after it was noted they have both been absent from each other’s social media pages in recent months. This speculation was fuelled after Burrows commented on a post about the new series of Love Island, where she asked if she could “come back”.

Aromolaran put these rumours to bed this week after posting a video of himself and Burrows at an airport on 25 May, showing that they are still going strong.

The pair, who have given themselves the couple name of “Chloby”, moved in together mid-November with both of them sharing an Instagram post with the caption: “Cheers to us finally moving in.”

Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson

Status: Split up

Bedford and Simpson split up just days after leaving the Love Island villa, with Bedford placing Simpson firmly in the friendzone on Love Island: Aftersun.

Bedford later said that “personal issues” got in the way of her focusing on their romance while Simpson said that while on the show it looked as if Bedford liked him more than he liked her, coming out of the villa showed “it was probably the other way around”.

According to their social media, both appear to have remained single since parting ways.

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis

Status: Split up

Strafford and Francis’ romance came to an end almost as soon as they left the Mallorcan villa, with Strafford saying she “didn’t find love” in the villa just days after leaving the show.

“Unfortunately, both of us didn’t find actual love in the villa,” she told The Daily Mail. “We’re great friends, I know that I can come to him for anything. The aim of the game is to find love and I did really want to… I made amazing friends in there.”

Francis was later seen on a dinner date with Sharon Gaffka, who he was briefly paired with during the series and Strafford has since launched a collection for fashion brand, I Saw it First. Both appear to be single.

Hugo Hammond and Amy Day

Status: Split up

Hammond’s time on Love Island was up and down, to say the least. As part of the original cast, he was initially paired up with Sharon and then Chloe and then Sharon again before we thought he’d found the one when he met Day in Casa Amor.

Their love quickly fizzled out however when, as they were leaving the villa following being dumped from the show, Hammond made remarks about his journey on the show being “tragic”.

Things really went down between the PE teacher and the actor in an ensuing episode of Love Island: Aftersun when Day slammed Hammond for his “patronising” behaviour. She said: “It’s the Hugo show, that’s all it is. I think we need to clear up a few things because I feel like I had my time wasted a little bit, staying with you.

“I thought there was something there. We leave the villa, and you just flipped and friend-zoned me. You’ve come across quite fake now.” Hammond said he “completely disagreed”. Both appear to be single.