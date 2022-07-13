Jump to content
Love Island 2021 winners Millie and Liam split after one-year romance

Couple finished last year’s competition in first place

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 13 July 2022 10:56
Comments
Millie and Liam win Love Island 2021

Love Island’s reigning winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have split after one year together.

The couple met on the 2021 season of the hit dating show, eventually gaining the most public votes in the final to finish the competition in first place.

They chose to split the £50,000 prize and moved into an Essex apartment together shortly after.

On Wednesday (13 July), Millie confirmed that they’d decided to end their relationship, calling the choice a “tough” one to make.

“Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated,” she began her message, posted on her Instagram stories.

“It's been a tough decision and I am gutted but it's ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

Continuing her message, Millie wrote: “Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.

Millie confirms breakup with fellow Love Island winner Liam on Instagram Stories

(Instagram / Millie Court)

“We're both ready for new chapters and I'm excited for what's next. Love, Millie.”

In a similar message posted on his social media, Liam told his fans that he was also “gutted” about the split, but vowed to support Millie in her future pursuits.

"We will both continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie's biggest supporter all that she does and I know she will always do amazing," he wrote.

Millie and Liam’s journey on Love Island was one of the most eventful of season seven; they briefly broke up while in the villa after Millie learned the extent of Liam’s activities in Casa Amor with another contestant, Lillie.

After some days of separation, Millie forgave Liam and they made their relationship “official” not long after.

