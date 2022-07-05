Amber Gill has announced that “switching teams was the best decision I made in my life”, adding that watching the men on the current Love Island series made her “feel ill”.

The winner of the 2019 series of the reality TV dating show posted the comments to her Twitter page in response to the antics of the current contestants in last night’s episode which saw the female contestants shipped off to Casa Amor.

Echoing the thoughts of many viewers who criticised the behaviour of the male contestants, the 24-year-old model commented: “Watching men makes me feel ill. I couldn't put myself through it again.”

One user quipped: “As a gay man, [I] never related more to a tweet.”

Others sought clarification on her “switching teams” comment, writing: “Wait like switching teams or 🌈switching teams🌈”.

Another simply wrote: “GAY RIGHTS??????????”, accompanied by a video of a person squealing in delight.

One user referenced the fact that Gill has made a number of references to her possible bisexuality over the past year which her followers do not seem to have acknowledged: “Amber trying her absolute hardest to come out for the past few months. The replies literally every time: haha wdym????”

The Newcastle native also posted a face-palm emoji and the comment “this is why I switched” in response to one of the male contestants saying, “If you kiss a girl, I will”.

A follower replied: “Switched? To girls!? Hi👋”, which Gill ‘liked’.

In September 2021, Gill suggested that she may be open to dating women after sharing a series of cryptic tweets with her fans.

After being quizzed about whether she might be attracted to women at last year’s National Television Awards, she replied: “Some days I might be, some days I might not.”

And in June, Gill tweeted: “The boys being shocked bisexual women exist😂😂😂 Just wait till they find out girls do more than just kiss! 😂 #loveisland”.

In 2021, the model revealed that she had been the target of death threats following reports that incorrectly suggested she was secretly dating footballer Jack Grealish.

Addressing the abuse on Twitter, she wrote: “After the headlines yesterday making it look like I had given an interview saying ‘I’m the other, other woman’ I have received hundreds of abusive messages and DEATH threats.

“I chose to ignore the headlines but as the day went on I began to feel more and more angry and upset and I’m not going to just ignore it because this behaviour needs to be challenged.”

Gill said she had received “the most vile and intimidating” direct messages from “complete strangers”.

“And worse still [they] threatened my life! Why? Because they believe the complete rubbish written about me yesterday. So, I’m not going to just quietly ignore it,” she said.

“For absolute clarity and in MY words, I’ve never been the ‘other woman’ nor will I ever be. And I would also never use the degrading term ‘other woman’ either (like we are collectable, trophies for men!).”