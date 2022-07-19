Love Island’s Coco Lodge pokes fun at Andrew Le Page’s ‘tit-gate’ line

Love may not have been on the cards for Coco Lodge during this year’s Love Island, but she was the instigator of one of the show’s more memorable lines.

After coupling up with Andrew Le Page during Casa Amor, it was revealed that Coco and Andrew had enjoyed some time under the covers. This led to Andrew, in his own words, licking Coco’s “tit”.

However, once the original female contestants were back from Casa Amor, Andrew decided he wanted to recouple with his original partner Tasha Ghouri.

Once word starting getting out about “tit-gate”, as it was later branded, Andrew sat Tasha down and told her straight-faced that he “licked her tit, or whatever” in reference to Coco.

The moment was instantly named as one of the most iconic from this season, with one social media user saying it was “the best thing I’ve ever seen on TV”.

“Imagine being Andrew and having to say you sucked a tit and then try and make it better say I licked a tit…. Flipping hell I’m dead!” another wrote.

Now that Coco has left the villa after a round of public voting, she has made light of the comment in a new TikTok video.

Posting to the video sharing platform, the video shows Coco and fellow former contestant Chyna Mills lipsynching to the sound.

“Whoever created this sound is a genius,” Coco captioned the video.

The video, which was posted on Tuesday 19 July, has since received 387,000 views and 31,000 likes.

TikTok users were quick to praise Coco for the video, with one person writing: “This is iconic,” while another said, “It’s 7am PLEASE.”

Coco replied, commenting: “Have to thank Andrew for creating an iconic line tbh.”

Another user said that they “loved the boldness” and it was “their type of pettiness”.

The video comes after Women’s Aid confirmed they were in talks with Love Island producers over the “misogynistic behavior” of the male contestant’s on this year’s series.

The organisation said it was in “discussion with the team at Love Island about how we can work together moving forward, to address the issues and concerns raised”.