Love Islandstar Coco Lodge has called out some of the show’s male contestants for making “sexist” remarks about her appearance.

Speaking on The Murad Merali Podcast, the 27-year-old was teary-eyed as she recalled how the men on the show had compared her to some of the other women.

“There was comments made when the filming was off that I was a four out of 10 by some of the boys,” she said before adding that one of her fellow female Islanders had overheard the remark.

“I don’t know who said it, Summer heard it.”

Recalling their alleged words with regards to some of the other female Islanders, Lodge said: “Yeah, you’re a four out of 10, Paige is a 12. I think they said it to Paige, I don’t really know.

“These comments were made and I had a really hard time in there as it was. I was crying a lot for the first few days.”

Lodge went on to comment on some of the trolling she has received online since appearing on the show.

“I didn’t expect it… it hurts to see because it’s about your appearance.

“How I was perceived on the show isn’t my personality, they’ve edited me to look a certain way.

“But to comment about my appearance is honestly hurtful… They don’t choose the most flattering stuff.”

Lodge has previously claimed that her father intervened while she was on the show to express concerns for his daughter’s mental wellbeing.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas, she said: “When I was in the villa, apparently my Dad called the producers and was like, you need to show her full personality because what you’re showing is causing so much hate….you’re going to ruin my daughter’s mental health.”

The Independent has contacted ITV2 for comment.