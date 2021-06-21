How to find the Love Island contestants on social media

After weeks of anticipation, the contestants for Love Island 2021 have been revealed.

The ITV2 series returns on Monday 28 June at 9pm with Laura Whitmore presenting for the second time while her husband, comedian Iain Stirling, will resume his role as the show’s colourful voiceover.

The dating show will see a new group of singles heading to the villa in the hope of finding love and winning £50,000.

In a post shared on social media on Sunday, ITV urged fans to “get to know” the new cast.

“These islanders are all single and ready to find love,” they wrote. “We can’t wait to watch them get to know each other, date, and maybe even find the one.

The lineup of 10 contestants includes a glamour model, a Nando’s waitress, and the show’s first-ever participant with a disability: Hugo Hammond, a PE teacher and England cricketer.

Ahead of the new series, here’s how you can find all of the contestants on social media.

Sharon Gaffka – Civil servant

Gaffka, from Oxford, is a former Miss International United Kingdom, and won the competition in 2018.

Aged 25 years old, she studied law at university and works for the Department of Transport.

She is also an ambassador for the Young Women’s Trust, a feminist organisation.

To date, she has 18,000 followers on Instagram, making her one of the most-followed contestants so far.

When asked why she wanted to take part in Love Island, she said: “It’s been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply, probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group.

“But also because of Covid and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group. They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!”

Aaron Francis – Model and luxury events host

Francis, 24, is a model and luxury events host from London.

He has worked at a number of high-profile parties, including both Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s weddings.

Speaking about his career and the events he has hosted, he said: “Yeah, Eugenie and Beatrice’s [weddings] over the summer. I hosted and chatted.

“It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people... unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested.”

With regards to what he wants in a partner, Francis added that he is looking for someone “passionate about what they are doing”.

He continued: “I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends.”

Francis has just 4,000 followers on Instagram.

Liberty Poole – Waitress and marketing student

Poole currently studies marketing at the University of Birmingham and works as a waitress at Nando’s.

She has 9,000 followers on Instagram.

Hugo Hammond – PE teacher

Hammond works as a secondary school PE teacher and has also played cricket for England’s physical disability team.

Having been born with clubfoot, Hammond, 24, is the first person with a disability to take part in Love Island.

He has just over 3,000 followers on Instagram.

Shannon Singh – Model

Singh, 22, previously worked as a glamour model but now works as a DJ and social media influencer.

She comes from Scotland and, with 154,000 followers, has one of the most popular Instagram accounts of all the Love Island contestants.

Jake Cornish – Water engineer

Hailing from Weston-Super-Mare, Cornish works as a water engineer.

With just 3,900 followers, he has a modest social media presence compared to his fellow Islanders.

Kaz Kamwi - Fashion blogger

Kamwi is a fashion blogger and social media influencer, so it’s no surprise that she has a significant following on Instagram, with 61,000 followers.