Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen welcome first son

Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen have welcomd their first son, Abel Jacob Bowen.

The couple met on the reality TV series in 2016 and are still together after coming second on the show.

The duo shared the news on Instagram, with Olivia posting a photograph of herself holding the baby on the sofa with Alex’s arm around her.

“You are everything,” she captioned the post.

Alex did his own post on Instagram, writing in the caption: “Abel Jacob Bowen, but you can call him AJ ... The day our lives changed for the better 10/06/22.”

The post has already garnered more than 400,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Congratulation my lovely,” wrote Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.

Katie Salmon, who also appeared on Love Island with the couple, commented: “Omg omg omg congratulations you two.”

Alex wrote a tribute on Instagram to his wife on her birthday on 3 January, honouring their relationship and child-to-be.

Writing alongside a photograph from their wedding day, Alex said: “Happy birthday to the most amazing beautiful wife and mommy to be.

“Literally mean everything and more to me! I know that you can’t drink on you’re birthday so looks like it’s milk and snacks by the fire in Lake District for a few days! I love you.”

The duo have been married since 20 and are one of four couples from the show to have a child together.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow got married in 2020 after having met on the 2017 series and have two children together.

Meanwhile, their co-stars Dom Lever and Jessica Shears got married in 2018 and have a son together.

Nathan Massey and Cara Delahoyde, who got married in 2019 after appearing on the 2016 series, are parents to two children.

Additional reporting by PA.