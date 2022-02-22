You can now buy Lovehoney sex toys while doing the grocery shop at Tesco

Tesco shoppers can now buy Lovehoney products in more than 250 Tesco Extra stores across the UK.

The retailer has become the first major UK supermarket to stock a range of six Lovehoney sex toys and lubricant in an exclusive partnership.

The deal also marks the first time Lovehoney has been able to list its sex toys in a mainstream supermarket.

The sexual wellness brand aims to normalise the use of sex toys among a wider audience. Its products will be sold alongside Tesco’s own-brand lubricant as well as other sexual wellness products from Durex and So Divine.

Tesco will stock six of Lovehoney’s best-selling, affordable products which range from £4.99 to £24.99. The range includes the Comfort Cushion Love Ring, Stawberry Lubricant, Excite 10 Function Silicone Rabbit Vibrator, Excite 10 Function Bullet Vibrator, Silicone Pleasure Balls and Excite 10 Function Rabbit Love Ring.

However, the products will only be available for a limited time until August 2022.

Lovehoney CCO Debbie Bond said: “We are delighted to be launching in Tesco; this partnership is very important as it represents the first time we are stocking sex toys in a supermarket.

“As the sexual happiness people, we believe that everyone should have a fun and fulfilling sex life, and we look forward to being able to share our fabulous product range with the Tesco customers.”

It comes after Lovehoney saw its online sales soar during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

The surge in sales, which was also reflected around the world, resulted in the brand adding 70 people to its 340-strong workforce to keep up with demand for its products during the crisis, Insider reported.

Bond said people had been “looking for things to do to keep themselves interested and entertained” during lockdown.

“A lot of people have had a lot of time on their hands that they hadn’t had previously,” she told Insider. “We’ve definitely seen that people have taken this time to connect with each other.”

In April last year, the Queen honoured Lovehoney by awarding it The Queen’s Award for Enterprise for outstanding continuous growth in overseas sales over the last six years.