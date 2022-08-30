Luca Bish asks Gemma Owen to be his girlfriend with £6,500 Cartier bracelet
The Love Island star put on an extravagant display complete with cello player and hundreds of red roses
Luca Bish has asked Gemma Owen to be his girlfriend, confusing fans who thought the set up was a marriage proposal.
Bish, 23, who began dating 19-year-old Owen when the pair met in the Love Island villa in June, posted a professionally-filmed video of the moment he asked Owen to be his girlfriend to TikTok.
The video sees Bish put on an extravagant display for the moment, which included hundreds of red roses, a cello player, and writing the words “be my girlfriend” in red balloons in a pool.
The fishmonger also gifted Owen, who is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen, with a £6,500 Cartier bracelet for the occasion.
Captioning the video, Bish wrote “finally” accompanied by a red love heart emoji.
The video has seen over 464,000 likes and nearly 7,500 comments, with some fans confused by the offer.
“I thought this was a marriage proposal,” one person wrote, while another added, “Engagement fair enough but girlfriend!”
“It’s cute but a bit too much for asking someone be your girlfriend,” another person said, while a fourth called the act “love bombing at its finest”.
Love bombing has been descibed as when a person used grand gestures, gifts and proclamations of love to win someone’s affection. Bish was accused of the act during his and Owen’s time on the reality show.
One person compared Bish’s girlfriend “proposal” to their own, writing: “Mine asked me to be his girlfriend over a pint of lager in the local boozer. 13 years later still really in love. Forget the Cartier, I got pork scratchings.”
Others thought the gesture was sweet, with one person writing: “People saying ‘bit much’ honestly don’t understand how short life is… tell the people you love them and go big why not?!”
The move comes after Owen recently signed a “six-figure” partnership deal with fast fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing.
