Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Luca Bish asks Gemma Owen to be his girlfriend with £6,500 Cartier bracelet

The Love Island star put on an extravagant display complete with cello player and hundreds of red roses

Laura Hampson
Tuesday 30 August 2022 07:08
Comments
Love Island's Gemma 'sickened' by comparison between father Michael Owen and Luca

Luca Bish has asked Gemma Owen to be his girlfriend, confusing fans who thought the set up was a marriage proposal.

Bish, 23, who began dating 19-year-old Owen when the pair met in the Love Island villa in June, posted a professionally-filmed video of the moment he asked Owen to be his girlfriend to TikTok.

The video sees Bish put on an extravagant display for the moment, which included hundreds of red roses, a cello player, and writing the words “be my girlfriend” in red balloons in a pool.

The fishmonger also gifted Owen, who is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen, with a £6,500 Cartier bracelet for the occasion.

Captioning the video, Bish wrote “finally” accompanied by a red love heart emoji.

Recommended

The video has seen over 464,000 likes and nearly 7,500 comments, with some fans confused by the offer.

“I thought this was a marriage proposal,” one person wrote, while another added, “Engagement fair enough but girlfriend!”

“It’s cute but a bit too much for asking someone be your girlfriend,” another person said, while a fourth called the act “love bombing at its finest”.

Love bombing has been descibed as when a person used grand gestures, gifts and proclamations of love to win someone’s affection. Bish was accused of the act during his and Owen’s time on the reality show.

One person compared Bish’s girlfriend “proposal” to their own, writing: “Mine asked me to be his girlfriend over a pint of lager in the local boozer. 13 years later still really in love. Forget the Cartier, I got pork scratchings.”

Recommended

Others thought the gesture was sweet, with one person writing: “People saying ‘bit much’ honestly don’t understand how short life is… tell the people you love them and go big why not?!”

The move comes after Owen recently signed a “six-figure” partnership deal with fast fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in