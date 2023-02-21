You actor Lukas Gage reportedly dating celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lukas Gage, known for his roles in the HBO hit seriesThe White Lotus and the Netflix series You, is reportedly dating celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Sources confirmed to Just Jared thatThe White Lotus star and Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist are dating. On 20 February, the two sparked romance rumours after they posted vacation pictures of each other to Instagram with flirty captions.

The sun-kissed photos show both Gage and Appleton posing on top of a four-wheeler from their vacation in Punta de Mita, Mexico. In Gage’s post, the two are seen dressed in helmets and goggles as they drive in the off-road truck, while Appleton posted a selfie of the rumoured couple wading in the ocean.

The 27-year-old Euphoria actor captioned his post, “le major” – meaning “the best” in Spanish – and the 39-year-old hairstylist wrote “Joyride” in his caption.

In the comments section, Appleton left a flirty message under Gage’s post. “Stud,” he wrote alongside a single heart eye emoji. Meanwhile, the actor also approved of Appleton’s post when he commented: “Buenos”

The rumoured couple received a number of supportive replies in the comments section from fellow celebrities, including Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist Mary Phillips who wrote “IG official” with a red heart emoji. Gage’s Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow left three heart eye emojis, while influencer Claudia Sulewski said, “i am screeammmingggg”.

As for fans, many people were shocked by the seemingly hard launch of their relationship.

“Rock hard launch,” one person wrote. “This is not a soft launch. This is a FULL launch!” said someone else. One fan commented, “Are you dating I’ll start crying,” while another asked: “OMG DATING!?”

Gage recently rose to fame with his very memorable role as hotel staff member Dillon in season one of the HBO series, The White Lotus. The actor also starred in season one of the HBO drama Euphoria, and turned heads with his “golden shower” scene in season four of Netflix’s You.

Appleton has made his career working with celebrity clients such as Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande. His work has been featured in publications like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair, and Marie Claire. He has also styled for major fashion shows including Chanel, Fendi, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, and Burberry.

In 2020, Gage made headlines when he shared a video of a Zoom audition in which he caught a British director insulting his apartment. The California native posted the clip to his Instagram, showing the awkward moment when the director – who was later revealed as Tristram Shapeero – thought he was on mute.

“These poor people living in these tiny apartments… I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV,” the director is heard saying.

Gage then warned Shapeero that his microphone is not on mute. “Ooh… yeah unmuted,” he winced. “I know it’s a s***y apartment but that’s why give me this job and I’ll get a better one.”

After a painful silence, the director apologised and explained that he was “mortified,” saying, “I am so, so sorry Lukas.” Gage replied: “I’m living in a 4x4 box, just gimme the job and we’ll be fine.”

The actor presumably didn’t book the role when captioned his post: “PSA: if you’re a s*** talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom mtgings.”

The Independent has reached out for comment.