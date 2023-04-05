Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman claims she has been flooded with abuse after announcing she is keeping her surname when she gets married.

Claudia Oprya, 25, is tying the knot with partner Nick – whose surname is not being revealed – later this year.

She is proud of her Russian surname and has agreed with Nick, 29, that she will keep it – which he is “absolutely fine” with.

But Claudia, a wedding planner, from Sydney, Australia, says she has been targeted by trolls after posting a TikTok on the topic.

She says the hate doesn't bother her but questioned the reasons behind – as “it's 2023”.

Claudia said: “Most of my friends have taken their husband’s surnames, and that’s absolutely fine. It’s just not for me.

“People online, though – mostly other women – have been really sh*tty about it.

“I’ve had women say things like, ‘you’re keeping your man on a tight leash’ and the fact that their partners wouldn’t have married them if they hadn’t taken their name.

“People have even been calling for our divorce, all because I want my name’s legacy to continue. It’s just cruel.”

Claudia says she’s the last person in her family to carry her Russian surname.

Wanting to keep her family name alive, as well as “empower myself as a woman”, Claudia has decided she won’t be taking her fiance’s last name after they tie the knot.

She said: “We’ve been taking the surnames of our husbands, dads and grandads for far too long. It’s time for women to create their own names and identities.

“My family are from Russia, where feminism is practically unheard of. My gran, who was just the coolest woman, taught me to always be unapologetically myself, and to never rely on a man to get what I want.

“I’m proud of my surname. My grandparents and mum fled to Australia from the communist regime, they forged lives for themselves in the real world and I’m lucky enough to still carry their name.”

Claudia with her grandmother Galina (Claudia Oprya / SWNS)

Despite feeling empowered in her decision to keep her name – and to give her future children double-barreled surnames – Claudia says she’s been “flooded” with negative comments from people online.

She said: “I discussed this with my partner, and he was absolutely fine with it. He’s never even called it into question.

“I’m a feather ruffler, and I always have been. But this shouldn’t be a controversial decision.

“Internalised misogyny is so ingrained in us, it really offends people when someone dares to suggest women have their own identities. Yes, there may have been rules about taking a man’s surname centuries ago - but they’re made to be broken.

“This is 2023, marriage doesn’t mean a man is taking ownership of you anymore.”

SWNS