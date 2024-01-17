Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A chapel based in Long Beach, California, is offering a special deal on Valentine’s Day: $14 wedding ceremonies.

According to Cute Little Wedding Chapel’s website, couples will have the opportunity to host their small nuptials on 14 February 2024 at an inexpensive price. When they participate in the $14 wedding special, couples can invite up to four guests to the ceremony. If couples want to have up to 30 guests at the wedding, they can do so by paying the chapel’s standard fee.

“Get married on Valentine’s Day at our beautiful indoor or outdoor wedding chapel,” the company wrote on its website, adding: “It is so easy and fun to get married here.”

The chapel noted that the $14 fee only covers the wedding ceremony, which features a “cupid special”. If couples don’t have a marriage licence, the chapel can issue one for $85 with a “$90 notary fee and delivery for a total of $175”.

Couples can choose to have their weddings in either an indoor chapel or in an “outdoor tropical terrace”. However, outdoor ceremonies will be moved inside on 14 February if there is an “event of bad weather”.

While the ceremony is only $14 for couples, they can add on different amenities for an extra cost. For example, when couples get their marriage licences through the chapel, they can have certified copies of the licence mailed to them for a cost of $15 each.

The chapel also provides photo and video opportunities for the wedding, with photos taken by the establishment costing $75. Meanwhile, a video recording of the wedding would cost $100. If couples don’t have the chance to buy rings before the wedding, they can purchase gold or silver bands from the chapel - ranging from $25 to $35.

While the chapel will already be decorated for weddings on 14 February, couples can use more decorations for an additional cost. If they choose to get married on the tropical terrace, the chapel “can add draping and nice silk floral arrangements to enhance [the terrace’s] beauty for an additional $50”.

As noted by the chapel’s website, there are “wonderful silk bouquets” and “flower girl baskets” that can be used for free during the ceremony. However, if couples want real flowers for the big day, the chapel will refer them “to a couple of local florists who will deliver it to the chapel”.

According to TV station KTLA - which is based in Los Angeles - most of the $14 weddings will be officiated by Alan Katz, who’s married more than 6,500 couples. Katz, who is the presiding officiant for Great Officiants, also made a recent appearance in Hulu’s reality TV series, Prank Panel, alongside Johnny Knoxville.

The Independent has contacted Cute Little Wedding Chapel for comment.