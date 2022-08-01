Marvin and Rochelle Humes celebrate 10th anniversary with vow renewal in Italy
Marvin said he was the ‘luckiest man in the world’
Marvin Humes has said he is the “luckiest man in the world” after renewing his wedding vows to wife Rochelle.
The couple marked their 10th anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony in Italy, surrounded by their three children.
Rochelle and Marvin first married in July 2021 at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, after meeting when they were part of bands The Saturdays and JLS.
The renewal ceremony saw the pair joined by 75 close friends and family at the hotel Villa D’Este in Lake Como.
Their daughters Alaia, nine, and Valentina, five, were bridesmaids for the ceremony while their 21-month-old son Blake was dressed in a mini tuxedo to act as their best man.
Rochelle, 33, told Hello! magazine: “The girls have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day and Alaia, in particular, kept asking, ‘Why wasn’t I there?’ She wanted to know, ‘Where was I? In your tummy?’
“She wasn’t letting it drop and that kind of spurred us on because we’d always said this was something we wanted to do.”
She added that the day allowed her and Marvin to reflect on their time together over the past 10 years.
“Life goes by so fast, it’s easy to forget to be present,” she said. “This day has been a chance for us to take in what we’ve achieved in ten years and go, ‘Wow, we did this!’”
For the ceremony Rochelle wore a lace and tulle Suzanne Neville gown which featured long fluted sleeves.
She paired the dress with a bespoke Helen Martin lace veil, which was hand-embroidered with the couple’s wedding motif: “Ten down, forever to go.”
Marvin said the renewal ceremony was something he would “never forget”.
Marvin’s bandmates JB Gill and Oritse Williams were present at the ceremony.
Additional reporting by PA.
