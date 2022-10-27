Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Matthew Perry claims he was once ‘punched’ by Cameron Diaz on a group date

The ‘Friends’ star made the claim in his new memoir

Laura Hampson
Thursday 27 October 2022 07:49
Comments
Matthew Perry opens up about time Jennifer Aniston confronted him over addictions

It has been a busy week for Matthew Perry as he reflects on his life and career in new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

As well as explaining why he broke up with the “brilliant and beautiful” Julia Roberts in 1996, a new extract from the book sees the Friends star claim that he was once accidentally punched by Cameron Diaz on a group date.

According to Perry, 53, he and Diaz, 50, were set up in 2007, shortly after she split from Justin Timberlake.

Perry claims that Diaz got “immediately stoned” during a group dinner party and “wasn’t interested in him at all”.

Perry added that after he said “something witty” to the actor during a game of Pictionary, she accidentally hit his face while aiming for his shoulder.

Recommended

“Are you f***ing kidding me?” Perry recalls saying.

The Independent has contacted Diaz’ representatives for comment.

Discussing his relationship with Roberts, Perry claimed that they would send each other “hundreds” of faxes per day, despite their busy schedules.

Matthew Perry claims he was ‘punched’ by Cameron Diaz in new memoir

(Getty)

“Three or four times a day I would sit by my fax machine and watch the piece of paper slowly revealing her next missive,” Perry wrote in the extract from his memoir published by The Times.

He added: “I was so excited that some nights I would find myself out at some party sharing a flirtatious exchange with an attractive woman and cut the conversation short so I could race home and see if a new fax had arrived. Nine times out of 10, one had.”

Perry said that Roberts’ messages were “so smart” and that he felt as if “she was placed on this planet to make the world smile”.

Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts on Friends

(Getty)

“The way she strung sentences together, the way she saw the world, the way she articulated her unique thoughts, all was so captivating,” he continued, adding that their first phone call together lasted for five hours.

The break up came as Perry said dating Roberts was “too much” for him and he was “certain” she would break up with him.

Recommended

He added: “So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”

Elsewhere in the memoir, Perry said that he was rejected by Jennifer Aniston years before they began filming Friends.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in