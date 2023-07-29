Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As Michelle Yeoh married long-time partner Jean Todt last week, the 13.5-inch gold-plated statuette that she won at the 95th Academy Awards back in March was used as her “something new”.

The Oscar-winning star, 60, married ex-Ferrari CEO Todt, 77, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday (26 July) after a 19-year engagement.

Yeoh won the statuette, which she reportedly calls Mr O, for her performance in the hit sci-fi comedy film Everything Everywhere All At Once, making her the first Malaysian actress to win Best Actress at the Golden Globes and Oscars.

Wedding guest Felipe Massa, a Grand Prix winner and professional race driver, shared several selfies in an Instagram post, posing with Todt and Yeoh who is proudly holding the statuette.

Massa also shared pictures of Yeoh’s and Todt’s wedding programme, which detailed the “6,992 days” they spent engaged before making it to the altar.

It read: “We met in Shanghai on 4 June 2004. On 26 July 2004, JT (Jean Todt) proposed to marry MY (Michelle Yeoh) and she said yes!

“Today after 6,992 days on 27 July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

In the images, Yeoh is wearing two different outfits. One bridal look featured a white silk button-up shirt with a tiered lace skirt, while the other was a champagne-coloured dress from Schiaparelli, which featured a satin corset with embellishment on the front.

Fans dubbed Yeoh as “iconic” as they praised her for continuing to celebrate her Oscar win.

“She truly won in 2023,” wrote one fan, nodding to the fact that Yeoh’s marriage and Oscar triumph happened in the same year.

“It only took 19 years and an OSCAR,” commented one fan on social media, as another added: “She wanted to focus on her career and he respected that. Good for them!”

“Our girl was busy being engaged to that Oscar,” quipped another.

Massa, the Brazilian racecar driver, wrote in his caption: “Happy marriage Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh, love you so much.”

The couple own an 18th century mansion in Geneva, which is their main residence when they are not travelling for work. They also have properties in Paris, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

Michelle Yeoh and French motor racing executive Jean Todt attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party in March 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Todt previously described his and Yeoh’s first meeting in 2004 as a “fairytale” in an interview with the Financial Times. They met while Todt was unveiling a car at an event and Yeoh came to take publicity photographs with the vehicle.

Yeoh was previously married to Hong Kong business magnate Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1991 and left the acting industry to try and start a family with him. They did not have any children together, however, and later divorced.

Speaking to The Independent last year, Yeoh explained her decision: “I’m in awe of women who can juggle an amazing career, motherhood and family. I cannot. At that point I realised that if I was getting married then that’s what I wanted to focus on.

“I’m a very, very committed person, and I knew I couldn’t be the best wife – and hopefully mother – if I was away months on end shooting. I didn’t know how to balance that. I wanted to be able to travel with my husband. I wanted to be a part of his life and make it our life.”