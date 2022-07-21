Miles Teller’s wife made him shave his Top Gun moustache ‘immediately’

Contrary to the opinion of almost anyone who has watched Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, thinks the actor looks better without facial hair.

The sequel to the popular 1986 film sees Teller star opposite Tom Cruise as Rooster, the son of Maverick’s late best friend, Goose.

Its release has resulted in a wave of comical TikTok videos from men who, upon seeing their girlfriends and wives lust over Teller’s appearance, are shaving their faces to emulate Rooster’s moustache.

For those unfamiliar with lieutenant Rooster’s ornamental facial hair, it simply involves a no-fuss strip of thick hair above his top lip, leaving the rest of his face clean-shaven.

While it has served as inspiration for many, with videos recreating the style amassing millions of likes, it turns out Sperry was not a fan.

Teller’s moustache is the biggest takeaway from Top Gun: Maverick (Scott Garfield)

“My wife made me shave it immediately [after filming],” Teller revealed in a new interview with People.

One TikTok user who recreated Rooster’s look, Corbin Kaufusi, has received 315,000 likes on his video.

Reacting to the grooming trend, Teller said: “[I’m a] big fan of it. If it makes them more confident, then more power to them.

“But we’ll see, maybe it’ll be a good summer trend and then die out.”

Teller and Sperry first met at a Grammys after party in 2003 and got married in September 2019.

The couple put on a loved-up display at the San Diego premiere of the Top Gun sequel in May, sharing a kiss on the red carpet.

Teller opened up about their relationship in a 2020 interview with Men’s Health, telling the publication that he feels “really lucky” to have “found my person”.

“Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful,” he said.

“You just know that person is always going to be there.”