Miley Cyrus has opened up about her relationship with Maxx Morando, revealing that the pair met on a blind date.

The “Flowers” singer, 30, made a rare comment about her partner during a cover interview for British Vogue’s June 2023 issue, where she admitted to being apprehensive about the prospect of a blind date.

“We got put on a blind date,” she recalled of the start of her and Morando’s relationship, which began “a couple of summers ago”.

However, Cyrus then acknowledged that it was a blind date for her, but not for the drummer of the band Liily.

“Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,” she explained, adding: “I thought: ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

The pair appear to be going strong, however, as Cyrus then received a call from Morando mid-interview, at which point her phone began to play “Tyrone” by Erykah Badu.

According to the singer, the handpicked song is a fitting choice, as she referred to it as the “boyfriend sexy ringtone”.

“I call that ‘boyfriend sexy ringtone,’” she said while smiling.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in December 2021, when they were photographed together during Cyrus’ NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

They seemingly confirmed their relationship in April 2022, when they were seen kissing while out in West Hollywood.

Cyrus and Morando recently made another rare public appearance together in March, when they attended the Versace show in Los Angeles, California.

As for rumours that her recent music, such as Endless Summer Vacation, has been about her relationship with ex-husband Chris Hemsworth, who she divorced in 2020, Cyrus denied the theory, before noting that that doesn’t mean she wants to “erase” her and Hemsworth’s story.

“I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” she said of the end of the couple’s 10-year relationship. “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

The former couple married in 2018 before announcing their separation less than a year later.