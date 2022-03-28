Miley Cyrus calls marriage to Liam Hemsworth ‘a f***ing disaster’

Miley Cyrus has called her marriage with ex Liam Hemsworth “a f***ing disaster”.

On Saturday (26 March), the 29-year-old singer performed at the Lollapalooza festival in São Paulo, Brazil, where, according to the Daily Mail, she invited a gay couple up on stage for a proposal.

After wishing her best to the couple, Cyrus said: “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine, mine was a f***ing disaster.”

In 2020, Cyrus and Hemsworth finalised their divorce, five months after the pair announced their separation.

The duo first met while filming the 2010 Nicholas Sparks film The Last Song, before embarking on a decade-long on-again, off-again relationship.

On 23 December 2018, the couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, Cyrus wearing an exquisite wedding dress by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

After eight months of marriage, it was revealed that Cyrus and the Hunger Games actor had decided to split, with it later being reported that Hemsworth had filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2020, Cyrus opened up about her split from Hemsworth, explaining that she was “villainised as a woman” for moving on after the relationship ended.

“I feel like as a woman I was villainised for moving on and I really feel like that isn’t acceptable,” she said.

The Independent has contacted Hemsworth’s representatives for comment.