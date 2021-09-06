As we start to venture back out post the pandemic and gain a sense of normality by doing things that were once a given, there are some elements of life that seem harder to claw back. One such thing is dating.

It is a topic that has been widely explored in our lifestyle desk’s fortnightly dating and relationships podcast, Millennial Love. The relationship series is hosted by lifestyle writer Olivia Petter and now she is going to be hosting a live virtual event with a panel of relationship experts.

Olivia will be joined by the author of Alonement Francesca Specter, dating psychologist Madeleine Mason Roantree and Sam Owen, Hinge’s in-house dating expert.

The discussion, held on Zoom, will look at the changed landscape when it comes to finding love - no matter your age, gender, sexual orientation or where you live. They will also touch on the benefits of being alone as well as ways to change approaches to dating to find a successful relationship.

Join Olivia, Francesca, Madeleine, and Sam on Tuesday 29 September from 6.30-7.30pm to find out. Click the link below to sign up for this completely free Zoom event from The Independent.

Sign up to The Independent’s free virtual dating event