The Independent’s chart-topping podcast Millennial Love has been nominated in the British Podcast Awards.

The podcast, hosted by Olivia Petter, was launched in 2017 as an exploration of the questions, quirks and anxieties that consume the contemporary dating landscape.

On Friday, it was nominated in the annual awards under the Best Sex and Relationships category alongside five other podcasts.

Previous guests to have featured on Millennial Love include Three Women author Lisa Taddeo, activist Munroe Bergdorf, Olympian Victoria Pendleton, author Raven Smith, and comedian Sara Pascoe.

The nomination comes after Millennial Love was named “Podcast of the Week” earlier this year by both The Week and The Times, the latter of which also gave the podcast a four-star review.

On 8 July, a book based on the podcast and written by Petter will be published by 4th Estate.

The book, also titled Millennial Love, combines memoir with social commentary and anecdotes from famous faces and previous podcast guests.

