Millennial Love is The Independent lifestyle desk’s fortnightly dating and relationships podcast.

This week, Olivia is joined by Niomi Smart. Niomi is a hugely popular lifestyle YouTuber and the founder of Smart Skin, a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand.

They discuss how beauty regimes can boost your confidence, what self-love actually means, and how much of your relationship you should share on social media.

The bulk of this episode, though, is about a big breakup Niomi went through last summer.

She speaks openly about how it affected her, what she did to pick herself back up again, and, ultimately, how she started over – all in the midst of a pandemic.

You can listen to the episode below.

