Millie Bobby Brown has celebrated her 18th birthday by getting dressed up as Barbie with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi as Ken.

The Stranger Things star donned a platinum blonde wig and a vintage corset over a white lace dress, while Bongiovi – whose father is musician Jon Bon Jovi – matched her look with platinum blonde tresses and a brown floral print shirt.

Brown wrote in the caption of her post: “Hey Ken!” Bongiovi, 19, also posted the same photograph of the pair on his own Instagram account, with the caption: “Happy birthday barbie ily

Famous friends, including her co-stars on the hit Netflix series, and fans left birthday messages under Brown’s post.

Noah Schnapp, who stars alongside Brown in the original cast of Stranger Things, and Jamie Campbell Bower, who will be joining the upcoming fourth season of the show, wished the birthday girl many happy returns.

Other celebrities including Susan Wokoma, Matthew Modine, Paris Hilton and Emma Lee Bunton, also left birthday messages under Brown’s post.

Brown and Bongiovi were seen heading to Cirque Le Soir nightclub in London on Saturday night to celebrate the occasion.

The Enola Holmes actor accessorised her Barbie-inspired look with orange stilettos and an embellished bag, while Bongiovi wore brown leather trousers and black brogues.

The couple were first linked romantically in June 2021 after Bongiovi posted a photograph of them on Instagram with the caption: “Bff <3”

Later that month, they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Brown made things Instagram official in November when she posted a photograph of Bongiovi kissing her cheek while they rode on the London Eye.

Over Christmas, the couple celebrated together and Brown posted a selfie of them together in front of a Christmas tree with the caption: “Happy holidays.”