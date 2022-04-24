The subtle tribute to Molly-Mae Hague on Tommy Fury’s boxing robe

Tommy Fury’s boxing robe at last night’s fight against Daniel Bocianski in London featured a subtle tribute to his girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague.

Fury was seen walking to the ring at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, dressed in a black silk, sequined robe.

The boxer, who took part in his first professional fight in 2018, emerged victorious, winning by 60-54 referee points.

Hague was in London to support Fury and shared behind-the-scenes snippets in the lead up to the fight on her Instagram stories.

In one post she gave fans a glimpse of his silk robe, showing that a tiny elephant face had been sewn into the sash.

Ellie Belly first made an appearance on Love Island (Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram)

Hague captioned the post with an emoji of a four leaf clover, suggesting that the elephant was Fury’s lucky charm.

Those who watched the fifth season ofLove Island in 2019 recognised the elephant as a tribute to Ellie Belly, the stuffed toy Hague slept with every night during her time in the villa.

At one point during the series, the influencer trusted Fury to take care of the sentimental toy while she spent time in another villa named Casa Amor. This is challenge on the show which tests couple’s loyalties to each other.

In October 2021, the pair – who have been together since coming second place in the show – were victim to a burglary at their Manchester home in which thieves stole £800,000 worth of belongings.

Since then, they have moved into their “dream home” in Cheshire, with Hague documenting the renovation process on Instagram and YouTube.

Some fans have expressed concerns about Hague’s decision to share the details after their ordeal, but she has insisted that she will not be deterred by the burglary.

“I know I’m going to get a lot of opinions about having a home account after what happened with the burglary at the apartment,” she said in a recent YouTube video.

“But since this house search started, I’ve dreamt of having a home account. I feel like to let previous events and a horrible situation affect what we decide to do in the future…I don’t know. To stop me from doing things I want to do. Why would I do that?”