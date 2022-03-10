A woman on TikTok has sparked praise for her relationship after she filmed her fiancé painting her nails, an ability she said he learned to help her save her money.

The video, which was posted by TikTok user @bellamikollee, showed her partner wearing a headlamp while painting the intricate designs. “POV: your fiancé learned how to do your nails so that you don’t have to pay $150 for designs,” she wrote in the TikTok video. She captioned the post: “The headlamp kills me”.

The sweet video has gained more than 2.9m views since it was posted on 20 February, and more than 500,000 likes. TikTok users were impressed by the woman’s partner’s handiwork, and their relationship, and shared their love for both in the comments.

“His flashlight on his head hahaha what an angel,” commented one TikToker, while another said: “The ultimate if he wanted to he would.”

“Handsome, handsome men do their girlfriend’s nails,” someone else wrote.

Other users noted the precision with which the TikToker’s fiancé painted her nails, with one viewer claiming that “you can see how he takes time wanting to make them perfect”.

The final result showed the TikToker’s nails painted in a light purple colour in a French design, while some of her nails were painted with a checked design.

While many expressed their envy over the couple’s relationship, the TikToker acknowledged that she feels “blessed” by her future husband’s help.

In response to one comment from a user who asked: “Is this too much to ask for?” she replied: “Truly I am blessed”.