Naomi Biden has revealed her grandmother, US first lady Jill Biden, lost sleep over the catering plans at her wedding.

The granddaughter of US president Joe Biden, whose parents are Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, married lawyer Peter Neal in an extravagant ceremony at the White House on Saturday 19 November.

In an interview with Vogue ahead of the nuptials, Naomi revealed she and Neal had moved into the White House months prior to the big day to finalise the plans.

During this time, the first lady became “super involved” in the wedding planning, Naomi said. One particular point of contention was the wedding lunch menu, which Jill did not initially agree with.

“I do know she lost sleep over the fact that I was planning to serve turkey sandwiches at the lunch,” Naomi said.

The menu was later amended to include chicken pot pie instead of the sandwiches in a nod to the bride’s father. The pie is one of Hunter’s favourite meals and one he requests on his birthday every year.

Speaking of her granddaughter’s organisation skills, Jill told Vogue: “Naomi has a strong sense of herself and had a vision for her wedding. It was fun to see her finding so much joy in all the details.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Naomi also shared the advice Jill had shared with her ahead of the wedding ceremony.

“She has really stressed to me that every time I get anxious about wedding stuff to take a breath and remember that it’s just a day about Peter and me and being around the people we love,” Naomi explained.

“She’s taught me so much about being independent and self-sufficient. But that doesn’t mean you can’t also be a selfless and fiercely loyal partner.”

Naomi walked down the aisle in a custom high-neck long-sleeved Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren gown, while Neal wore a navy-blue three-piece suit from the designer.

They married on the South Lawn of the White House in front of approximately 250 guests.

In a statement announcing the wedding, the president and first lady said: “It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,.

“Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”