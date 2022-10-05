Nazanin Mandi ‘files for divorce’ from Miguel after 17 years together
The former couple first began dating in 2005
Miguel’s wife Nazanin Mandi has reportedly filed for divorce from the singer after almost four years of marriage.
According to documents submitted to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles, seen by US media, Mandi cited “irreconcilable differences” and asked for the couple’s assets and properties to be divided as per their prenuptial agreement.
The pair had been together for more than 17 years, having started dating in 2005. They became engaged in 2016 and married at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California in November 2018.
The filing comes a little over a year after they first announced their separation in September 2021. In a statement to People at the time, Miguel hinted that the breakup was amicable.
“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well,” a representative said.
By February this year, the former couple revealed they had reconciled.
The “Sure Thing” singer made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a number of black and white photographs of the pair hugging, smiling at one another and walking hand-in-hand.
“Love heals. Proud of us,” Miguel captioned the post.
Mandi hinted that she was going through a significant life change in a post shared to Instagram late last month.
Under a series of photographs of herself and inspirational messages, the model said she was on a “journey of introspection and discovering my purest me again”.
“When and who was I when I was my most free and confident self,” Mandi said.
“She’s still in there. And rising to the occasion but this time with life experience, defined wants and an elevated mindset, one healing step at a time. If this is you, we got this,” she added.
The Independent has contacted Mandi and Miguel’s representatives for comment.
