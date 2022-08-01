Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email

Ne-Yo has responded to allegations made by his wife, Crystal Smith, that he had been cheating on her.

On Saturday (30 July) night, Smith made the claims in an Instagram post, writing that she was ready to walk away from her relationship with the star after “eight years of lies and deception”.

In the post, the former reality TV star wrote that she was sharing her “life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them”.

The post began: “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.

“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

Smith’s post continued: “I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache... I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Now, Ne-Yo has responded to the allegations on Twitter by sharing a statement with his 6.4 million followers.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” the 42-year-old wrote.

“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

The couple got married in 2016 and have three children together: Shaffer Chimere Jr, six, Roman Alexander-Raj, four, and Isabella Rose, two.