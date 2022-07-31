Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

<p>Crystal Smith has asked fans to stop sending videos showing ‘information’ of her husband Ne-Yo ‘cheating'</p>

Crystal Smith has asked fans to stop sending videos showing ‘information’ of her husband Ne-Yo ‘cheating'

(Getty Images for BET)

‘To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement’: Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith accuses singer of affairs with ‘numerous women’

‘With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best,’ she wrote on social media

Emily Atkinson
Sunday 31 July 2022 14:53

Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith has said she is ready to walk away from her relationship with the star, citing “eight years of lies and deception” as the reason for the breakdown of their six-year marriage.

On Saturday night, Smith wrote an Instagram post alleging that her husband had been cheating on her. She claimed that she discovered she was sharing her “life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!”

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement,” she begins. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.

“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

Ne-Yo and Smith married in 2016 and share three children - Shaffer Chimere Jr., six, Roman Alexander-Raj, four, and Isabella Rose, two.

Recommended

“I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” Smith’s post continues.

“I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim.

“I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Ne-Yo for comment.

Smith’s post comes after the couple announced in February 2020 they were divorcing, before reconciling four months later.

Recommended

Earlier this month, Ne-Yo told The Independent that he and Smith had managed to work through their marriage issues, claiming the pandemic had helped them address their problems instead of ending things for good.

“We really used to be bad about letting things fester,” he said. “But we’ve gotten better at finding our way to the resolution sooner, as opposed to just staying mad for however long. That’s not healthy for you, or your marriage.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in