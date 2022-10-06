Woman claims she warned Ned Fulmer’s wife Ariel he was cheating in May

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A TikTok user has claimed she saw former The Try Guys member Ned Fulmer dining with another woman in May.

Ned left the popular YouTube channel last week following allegations that he had cheated on Ariel with one of his co-workers.

He admitted to an extramarital affair and confirmed his departure from the group in a statement posted to his Instagram.

He said he had “lost focus” of his priorities “and had a consensual workplace relationship”. “The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention,” Ned added.

Fans believe Ned cheated on his wife with Alexandra Herring after social media users shared a video of the pair allegedly kissing at a New York City bar.

Herring is an associate producer for The Try Guys who also starred in the group’s spinoff series, Food Babies.

Now, a TikTok creator has claimed she saw two people she believed looked like Ned and Herring at a restaurant in California back in May.

The TikTok user, @brieeezybaby, shared video footage she had taken at the time while visiting Castaway restaurant in the city of Burbank.

The clip, taken from her seat from across the restaurant, shows a man and woman sitting closely next to each other and chatting.

The user said the man appeared to match Ned’s profile, while the woman had the same dark hair as Herring.

The TikTok creator also took photographs of the pair. She said she shared everything with Ariel at the time.

In a message to Ariel, she wrote: “I’m not sure the ins and outs of your marriage and I’m not trying to start anything. However, I would want to know if this was my husband or not.”

The TikTok creator said it could have been Ned’s “doppelganger”.

“I saw him there with a younger girl with dark long hair. I have some videos and photographs of them,” she said, adding: “Again, I’m not trying to cause anything I just wanted to bring clarity to you.”

In a follow up video, posted on Wednesday (5 October) evening, the TikTok user said Ariel did not see or respond to her messages.

“To be honest I didn’t know if it was him or not because there were some bushes [in the way],” the user explained.

After thinking she saw Ned with the dark-haired woman, she initially thought that Ariel may have dyed her hair.

“But then she turned her head, and I was like, ‘that’s not a white woman’,” the user explained.

“So, I looked at his Instagram to see if maybe they [Ned and Ariel] got divorced. The first post I saw was ‘I love my wife, happy birthday mother of my children’.”

Ariel has also addressed the scandal on Instagram. In a statement on 27 September, she thanked everyone who had sent her messages of support.

“Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” she said.

The Independent has contacted Ned Fulmer for comment.