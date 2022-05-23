Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have shared further details about their relationship and wedding as they front the latest issue of British Vogue.

The cover features a photograph of the newlyweds in their wedding garb, with Peltz in a bespoke white gown by Valentino Haute Couture, and Beckham in a Dior suit.

In the accompanying interview, Peltz explains that the duo had a rocky start to their relationship after meeting at Coachella music festival in Palm Springs, Los Angeles, in 2019.

“We didn’t get along at first,” she told the publication.

The newlyweds exchanged vows during a star-studded ceremony at Peltz’s family’s sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on 9 April.

They had originally planned to tie the knot in the summer of 2021; however, things were postponed due to the pandemic.

“When the world was in lockdown, we went through different variations of what a wedding would look like,” said Peltz. “We weren’t sure if we should do a small one earlier and then a big party.

“Eventually, we decided we wanted the big wedding as soon as it was possible to do it safely. And we’re so happy we did. It was amazing to be in the presence of so many people we love again.”

At the wedding after-party, the couple revealed they hired a Wendy’s food truck, offering guests late-night snacks from the cult American fast food chain.

“We didn’t eat at all until we got to the Wendy’s truck, and then I had three burgers,” said Peltz.

Beckham added: “It was my idea, a perfect final touch.”

The couple also revealed what inspired their nuptials and explained that it was not at all an homage to the famous wedding between David and Victoria Beckham that took place in 1999.

“Their wedding was incredible and those pictures are iconic, but the wedding we were most inspired by was Iman and David Bowie’s,” said Peltz.

The June issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 24 May.