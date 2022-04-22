Nicolas Cage reveals he is expecting a baby girl with wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage has revealed that he and his wife, Riko Shibata, are expecting a baby girl.

The actor, who already has two sons from his previous marriages, shared the news in a preview of his upcoming appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on 26 April.

In the clip, Cage shares memories of his childhood, explaining that his brother introduced him to his “favourite song ever written”, Across the Universe by The Beatles.

“Which is why I’m going to announce some big news for everybody,” he told the singer. “I’m going to have a little girl.”

Cage, who is currently promoting his new film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, said the couple had already chosen a name for their baby, and that the song had played a role in their decision.

“And her name, because of ‘Across the Universe’, her name is going to be Lennon Augie. Augie after my father,” he said. Cage’s father, August Coppola, died in 2009.

“I’ll call her Lenny for short,” he added. “I’m thrilled, it’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life.”

The actor and filmmaker previously announced the couple were expecting their first child together in January.

Cage, who is also the cover star of GQ’s April issue, told the magazine he and Shibata had also picked out a name for a boy ahead of finding out the baby’s gender.

They had planned to name a son Akira Francesco, after Cage’s uncle. “My uncle – the director Francis Ford Coppola – has decided to change his name to Francesco,” he explained.

Cage and Shibata married in February 2021. It marks the actor’s fifth marriage.

Addressing his romantic history, Cage described himself as a “romantic”. “And when I’m in love, I want to give that person everything I can.”

“It’s my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me.”

Cage has two children; sons Weston, 31, from his marriage to Christina Fulton, and Kal-El, 16, from his marriage to Alice Kim.