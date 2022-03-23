Nicolas Cage has spoken candidly about his marriage to Riko Shibata, with the actor claiming that his fifth marriage “is it” for him.

Cage, 58, who is expecting a baby with Shibata, 27, who he married in February 2021, discussed his romantic nature and the arrival of his third child in an interview with GQ.

According to Cage, who was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley for three months in 2002, Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016, and Erika Koike from March 2019 to June 2019, when he is in love, he wants to give that person “everything”.

“I am a romantic, and when I’m in love, I want to give that person everything I can,” he said. “It’s my expression of saying: ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’”

However, the National Treasure star was adamant that his latest marriage “is it” for him. “And this is it for me,” he continued. “I mean, this is not happening again. This is it. This is it.”

While reflecting on his personal life, Cage also revealed that he and Shibata already have names picked out for their unborn child.

According to Cage, who is also father to sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, he and Shibata plan to name their child Akira Francesco if it is a boy and Lennon Augie if it is a girl.

The names are both sentimental, as Cage noted that Augie was his “father’s nickname,” while his uncle, director Francis Ford Coppola, “has decided to change his name to Francesco”.

Cage shared the couple’s baby name choices while showing off a two-month ultrasound photo of his third child, which he compared to “a little edamame”.

“I think it’s so sweet. It’s like a little edamame. A little bean,” he said.

This is not the first time the actor has opened up about his fifth marriage, as he previously told the Los Angeles Times that he is “really happily married”.

“I’m really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time,” Cage told the outlet in January.

According to People, Cage met the 27 year old through mutual friends when he was in Shiga, Japan, filming his 2021 movie Prisoners of the Ghostland.

After spending a significant amount of time apart in 2020 as a result of the Covid pandemic - and getting engaged over FaceTime - the couple exchanged vows at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on 16 February 2021, according to Insider. The date was meaningful as it honoured Cage’s late father’s birthday.