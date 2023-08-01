Offset admits he lied that Cardi B cheated on him while drunk on tequila

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Offset has revealed why he accused his wife Cardi B of cheating of him last month, and clarified that she did not.

The Migos rapper, 31, admitted that he lied about Cardi’s alleged infidelity because he was drunk on tequila.

Last month, he posted an Instagram Story accusing the “Bodak Yellow” rapper of “f***ing” another man, but deleted it shortly after.

Appearing on the Way Up with Angela Yee podcast on Monday (31 July), Offset – whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus – said he posted the Story while having a drunken argument with Cardi.

He described her as a “pitbull at the mouth”, adding: “We’re going back and forth and I’m like, ‘Watch this’.

“She got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day. But she crazy, man.

The “Bad and Boujee” singer added that he didn’t feel he had to address the accusation and let followers know it wasn’t true because he deleted the post quickly after.

“The delete is enough because at the end of the day them people don’t really know what’s going on with us, for real,” he said.

After Offset made the now-retracted claim, Cardi addressed it on Twitter Spaces and told followers that her husband had been “spiralling and thinking s***” that wasn’t true.

She rapped: “First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me!”

Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 (Getty Images for The Recording A)

“Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all,” she continued. Cardi also directly addressed Offset in her Twitter Spaces post and told him to “stop acting stupid”.

Offset and Cardi married in 2017. The “WAP” rapper filed for divorce from him in 2020 following rumours that he cheated on her, but the pair reconciled and have been together ever since.

Speaking to podcast host Angela Yee, Offset addressed his infidelity and said he “was in a different space” at the time.

“I was young. I had just got married. I’m getting a lot of money,” he said, adding that he found it difficult to communicate his “wants and needs”.

In 2019, Cardi confirmed that Offset cheated on her and explained why she decided to stay with him in an interview with US Vogue.

“When me and my husband got into our issues – you know, he cheated and everything – and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me.

“But it’s real-life s***. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”

She continued: “Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”

The couple share two children, Kulture, five, and Wave, one. Offset has three other children from previous relationships, including Jordan, 13, Kody, eight, and Kalea, also eight.