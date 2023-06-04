Love Island’s Olivia Attwood marries footballer Bradley Dack in £30,000 dress

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olivia Attwood married footballer Bradley Dack in a £30,000 dress on Saturday afternoon (3 June).

Attwood is best known for appearing in the third series of ITV’s reality dating show Love Island in 2017, where she came third place alongside her then-boyfriend Chris Hughes.

The dress, a bespoke lace-sleeved gown designed by Galia Lahav, was just one of two outfits the bridge wore on their special day.

The couple were surrounded 80 friends and family at the intimate ceremony at the Bulgari Hotel in Knightsbridge, which was decorated 10,000 roses and over 25,000 individual flowers by Red Floral Architecture. Attwood was joined by best friends Georgia Harrison and Amber Davies, who she met while appearing on the ITV2 reality dating show.

Their wedding, which was overseen by celebrity wedding planner Julie Perry, was three years in the making after the pandemic delayed the nuptials.

After splitting from Hughes following her departure from Love Island in 2017, Attwood reconnected with Dack, who is a midfielder for Blackburn Robers.

The pair had been dating on and off before Attwood decided to appear on the show, and finally got engaged in October 2019.

Ahead of the wedding, Attwood shared a sweet tribute to her husband, reminiscing on the day they met.

“Got talking to this dude in libertine (nightclub) about 8 years ago because i loved a free drink and he had a cute smile…… tomorrow I’m marrying him,” she wrote, adding: “Modern day love stories.”

The pair’s relationship has been documented in the ITVBe series Olivia Meets Her Match, which will now be rebranded into Olivia Marries Her Match.