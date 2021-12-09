Olivia Wilde says she’s ‘happier than I’ve ever been’ with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde has hinted of her relationship with Harry Styles in a new interview, saying she’s “happier” than she’s ever been.

Speaking to Vogue for its January cover story, the actor-turned director said when asked about her and Styles’ age gap: “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

Wilde, 37, is rumoured to have been dating Styles, 27, since at least the beginning of this year when the pair were spotted holding hands while attending a friend’s wedding in January.

The pair met after Wilde cast Styles in her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, alongside Florence Pugh.

The 10-year age gap has received the kind of criticism that only appears when the woman is older. Of this, Wilde said: “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realise is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

Wilde was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis, 46, so she is no stranger to an age-gap relationship.

Wilde and Sudeikis have two kids together, seven-year-old Otis and five-year-old Daisy. The ex-couple share custody of the kids, who spend time between LA and London, the latter where Sudeikis is based to shoot his hit show, Ted Lasso.

“It’s wonderful to have them become nomadic in the same way I’ve always been—to feel that whatever country we’re in, they have a routine and a community,” Wilde said. “They’re best friends, and they have each other.”

Earlier this week, Wilde was spotted wearing a hoodie from Styles’ new beauty brand, Pleasing.

The pair also vacationed in Italy together this past summer, and Wilde has been spotted dancing next to the stage at a few of Styles’ shows during the North American dates of his Love On Tour concerts.