A new year means a new set of dating trends is on the horizon.

Usually, said trends are coined to alert dating app users to cruel habits online, such as ghosting and breadcrumbing - the act of sending out flirtatious signals to make someone think you’re interested in them without committing.

This year, though, dating trends have had a positive re-brand, with the first one to emerge offering single people plenty of hope.

Introducing “Oystering” - the idea of seeing the world as your oyster after a breakup.

Coined by dating app Badoo, the term came to light after its research found that almost half of single people (46 per cent) who have recently gone through a breakup feel excited to start dating again.

Additionally, the app found that 50 per cent of single people are ready to get 2022 off to a strong dating start.

Badoo’s Global Dating Expert, Sophie Mann, commented: “Dating is daunting after a relationship, but it doesn’t need to be.

“Ultimately, dating should be fun, and what better way to get over a break up than having some fun?

“We’ve seen many people getting back into dating, and we predict this new trend of seizing the ‘dating’ day will shine through as many singletons are feeling confident to go out there and get what they want.”

The new trend comes after the pandemic completely transformed the dating landscape.

In 2020, research found that an increasing number of married couples were filing for divorce.

Leading British law firm Stewarts logged a 122 per cent increase in enquiries between July and October, while Charity Citizen’s Advice reported a spike in searches for online advice on ending a relationship.