Paddy and Christine McGuinness have announced that they have separated.

In a shared statement posted on social media the couple, who got married in 2011, said they made the decision to split “a while ago”.

In a joint statement posted to both of their Instagram stories, Paddy, 48, and Christine, 34, said: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

(Instagram/@mrsccguinness)

They continued: “We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life. Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.”

The message was signed off: “Loads of love, Paddy & Christine.”

The couple are parents to Felicity, nine, and twins Leo and Penelope, six, all three of whom have autism.

Christine was diagnosed with autism last year when she was 33. She described the diagnosis as “a huge relief” that helped her understand “why I am the way I am”.