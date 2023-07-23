Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Patsy Kensit has split from millionaire fiancé Patric Cassidy, it has been confirmed.

In September, the former EastEnders star, 55, became engaged for the fifth time after property magnate Cassidy, 56, asked her to marry him following an alleged five-week whirlwind romance.

However, reports emerged last month claiming that the pair had had a public bust-up at a charity event, during which Cassidy “snatched [Kensit’s] engagement ring from her finger”.

On Sunday (23 July), Kensit’s representatives confirmed that the engagement had come to an end.

“I can confirm they have split, and would appreciate that she is given her privacy regarding the matter,” they told The Sun. “She is currently very busy working.”

The Independent has contacted Kensit and Cassidy’s representatives for comment.

Kensit and Cassidy became engaged in September, when Cassidy proposed to the model in Mayfair seafood restaurant Scott’s before buying the fellow diners champagne to celebrate.

The couple then had an official engagement in February, with Cassidy getting down on one knee on a beachfront surrounded by flowers shaped into a heart.

The moment was captured on camera, with Kensit captionioning the post: “I said Yes!”

In the comment section, model Adwoa Aboah and actor Emma Barton were among the well wishers celebrating her good news.

However, in June, reports emerged claiming that the pair had a public argument at a charity event which left Kensit “distressed”.

A source told The Sun at the time: “He snatched her engagement ring from her finger, as well as her watch and handbag.

“Patric threw her handbag back at her chest. He then stormed off. She looked visibly upset and distressed. Patsy didn’t seem to know what she had done wrong.”

Kensit has been married four times before (Getty Images)

Kensit’s representatives declined to comment on the alleged altercation at the time to news outlets. The Independent has contacted both parties for further comment.

Kensit has been married four times before, with her former husbands all musicians.

She first got married in 1988 when she was 22 to Dan Donovan of 1980s pop group Big Audio Dynamite, with the couple divorcing in 1991.

Kensit then was married to Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr from 1992 to 1996, during which she welcomed son James in 1993.

Her marriage to Oasis singer Liam Gallagher came the following year and lasted until 2000. The couple had son Lennon together in 1999.

She then married DJ Jeremy Healy in 2009, one year after initially calling off their engagement. They split 10 months after the wedding.