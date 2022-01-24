Pete Davidson has finally shared his own insight on the question that has been on everyone’s mind – just what is it about this seemingly ordinary 28-year-old that makes him so attractive?

The comedian, who hails from Staten Island, New York, has dated a plethora of successful, beautiful women in the last decade including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and most recently, Kim Kardashian.

The Independent undertook its own investigation into Davidson’s appeal late last year, finding that a myriad of reasons are likely responsible for his successes.

These include his openness about his mental health struggles, his straightforward approach to dating, and his declaration that he is “totally comfortable” being with a woman who is more successful than him.

Now, the modern heartthrob has given his own opinion on what makes him so popular among women, and it’s not too far off of our conclusions.

During a set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center theatre last week, Davidson compared himself to a discounted DVD movie.

“There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” the Saturday Night Live comedian told the audience, as reported by US Weekly.

“I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”

The comedian used the analogy of movies you’d find in a bargain bin of a DVD store – while some belong in the bin, others are widely loved and a steal for anyone who finds one at a discounted price.

Citing movies including Predator 2, Shrek Forever After and Tropic Thunder, Davidson clarified that Tropic Thunder (read: Davidson himself) is a “classic” and that it “doesn’t belong” in the bin.

“I’m Tropic Thunder. I’m the diamond in the trash,” he said. “It’s a steal.”

His comments come days after Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West, released a new single referencing Davidson.

Reports of Kardashian and Davidson’s romance first surfaced in November, when the pair were spotted leaving a car together and briefly holding hands.

At the time, Davidson was also wearing pyjama bottoms from the businesswoman’s Skims underwear line.

Since then, they have been spotted on a string of dates and enjoyed a vacation to the Bahamas together earlier this month.

In his song “Eazy” released on 15 January, West threated to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

“God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” West raps on the song.