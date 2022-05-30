Pete Davidson sports platinum blonde hair to match with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has dyed his brunette hair platinum blonde to match his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s own bleached locks.

The Kardashians star posted several videos of herself and Davidson playing with a filter on Instagram and showing off the comedian’s new hairstyle.

The couple shared a kiss and pulled faces in the videos, while wearing matching black outfits.

It comes after Davidson, who recently announced he is leaving Saturday Night Live (SNL) after eight seasons, was photographed wearing a shower cap over his newly bleached hair while on the set of Kardashian’s SKIMS photoshoot on Friday.

His presence at the photoshoot marked the first time Davidson was seen in public since he officially left SNL.

Speaking on NBC’s Weekend Update segment last week, he said: “I appreciate SNL always having my back and allowing me to work on myself and grow.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

He thanked the show’s creator Lorne Michaels for “never giving up on me or judging me when everyone else was and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place that I could call home with memories that will last a lifetime”.

Davidson and Kardashian met on the set of SNL last October when she hosted the show and shared a kiss in a skit where he played Aladdin and she played Princess Jasmine.

In last week’s episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul revealed show she and Pete got in touch following the show.

She said: “So this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like, ‘Oh s***, maybe I just need to try something different’.”

Kardashian explained that she later asked a producer at SNL for Davidson’s number.

“Everyone was at my after party. [Pete] does not give me the time of day. So a few days later, I called the producer at SNL, and I was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ and they were like, ‘Yeah!’.”

Kardashian’s romance with Davidson began about nin months after she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West.

She continued: “I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him’. I was just thinking like, ‘Heard about this BDE. Need to get out there’. I was just basically DTF.”

“BDE” refers to the term “big d*** energy”, which was used by a Twitter user to describe Davidson’s attitude in 2018 when he was dating then-girlfriend Ariana Grande.