Pete Doherty has opened up about his relationship with Kate Moss that took place in the early Noughties.

The couple dated between 2005 and 2007 after meeting at Moss’ 31st birthday party.

Now, in an extract from his upcoming book, A Likely Lad, written by Doherty and Simon Spence, the Libertines frontman has reflected on his volatile relationship with the British supermodel.

As published in the Guardian, the extract details how Doherty and Moss had a tumultuous relationship, which saw them break up and reconcile multiple times.

In the book, the musician claims how, following one split, the duo would meet in secret to avoid attracting attention from the press.

“We’d meet for the night, or for a couple of hours sometimes, but I wouldn’t be allowed to tell anyone,” he wrote.

“We were attracted to each other. I really loved her, and I knew she loved me – there was just all this messiness in between us, with all her chaos and my chaos.

“Sometimes we just needed to see each other. Basically, she’d click her fingers and I’d come running.”

As for how the relationship came to an end, Doherty explained “there were all sorts of incidents”.

“It became a running battle, really, that relationship,” he wrote. “It was always the same, for all those years: highs and then crushing, violent lows. It was not sustainable.”

Referencing one incident in particular, Doherty wrote: “Kate desecrated this 1930s Gibson I had, smashed it up.

“Then she covered this teddy bear of mine, called Pandy, in petrol and set him alight – it’s not funny. I used to carry him round London with me.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Moss for comment.

A Likely Lad is out on 16 June.