Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans of indie power couple Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal have mixed feelings about reports that the pair are now engaged.

The news was initially confirmed by the Guardian, which published an interview with Mescal on Sunday (6 November) asserting that he and Bridgers “are now engaged”,

However, the publication has since updated the profile to say the couple “are reported to be engaged”.

Whether or not Bridgers and Mescal are actually engaged remains unconfirmed, but fans have already taken to social media to express their feelings about the potential marriage.

Some people reminisced about how the 28-year-old Punisher singer and the 26-year-old Normal People star met online after Bridgers posted a tweet about the BBC mini-series.

The Californian singer wrote in a tweet in May 2020 that read: “Finished Normal People and now I’m sad and horny oh wait.”

This was followed by a Twitter exchange between her and Mescal, who replied to her tweet to say he was “officially dead”.

They later met each other virtually over Instagram Live. Bridgers and Mescal confirmed their relationship in November 2021 when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci.

“Phoebe Bridgers tweeted about being horny after watching Normal People and then flew across the Atlantic Ocean in the middle of pandemic quarantine times to hook up with Paul Mescal and now they’re getting married, this is ROMANCE,” one person gushed on Twitter.

Another said: “No because Phoebe Bridgers watched Normal People, publicly thirsted over Paul Mescal and is now engaged to him and for that she’s my hero.”

Others appeared less inspired by the romance and joked about how bitter they felt about the unconfirmed news.

“Oooh look at us, we’re Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal, we’re both really talented and happy and in love,” Ross Sayers, a young adult fiction author wrote. “Grow up.”

“Two sexiest people in the planet off the market. I’m in mourning,” a second person tweeted.

Fans also joked about how Bridgers’ fans from the LGBT+ community would react to the news. Bridgers identifies as bisexual.

One person said they were “watching my bisexual fans fall to their knees one by one like dominoes” over the potential engagement, while another added: “If you feel a shake in the ground that is the sound of bisexuals falling to their knees at the news of Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal getting married.”

Both parties have yet to comment publicly on the Guardian’s initial reporting.

The Independent has contacted Bridgers and Mescal’s representatives for comment.