Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has praised her “dreamy” husband Nick Jonas amid rumours that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are heading towards divorce.

The 41-year-old actor took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (3 September) where she gushed over her husband of nearly five years. In her first post, Chopra Jonas shared a solo shot in a car with a close-up on her diamond Bulgari necklace and earrings. “Ice ice baby,” she wrote, tagging her location as Austin, Texas.

She shared a second snap of the “Jealous” singer sitting alongside her in the car. Jonas posed for the camera, as she captioned the post: “See you soon.”

The couple then jetted off on an airplane, with the Quantico star sharing a photo of her sunny view inside the aircraft. Jonas sat across from her and was seen gazing outside the window, as she described the Disney Channel alum as “dreamy” with a heart eye emoji.

The couple appeared to be heading to the Jonas Brothers concert at the Moody Center in Austin, where Joe Jonas performed with his wedding ring on, despite reports that he has retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner.

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that the DNCE singer has been “consulting with two divorce lawyers” and that he is on the “cusp” of filing papers. The publication also claimed that the pair have been experiencing “problems” in their relationship for six months. Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, share two daughters together.

(Instagram / Priyanka Chopra Jonas)

However, it appears that Jonas tried to dispel divorce rumours when he posed in a new photo shared by the official Jonas Brothers Instagram account. He was seen with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, while holding his left hand up to his mouth and visibly showing off his wedding band.

“Happy Labour Day weekend everyone,” they captioned the recent post. “This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow.”

Representatives for Turner have declined to comment on the matter, while Jonas’ representatives have not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.

Jonas and Turner first started dating after they connected on Instagram in 2016. In 2017, Jonas proposed to Turner and they were wed in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. They later marked the occasion with a lavish wedding celebration in the French countryside.

The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in 2021. The following year, Jonas and Turner announced they were expecting a second child, when he cradled the actor’s growing baby bump at the 2022 Met Gala. In July 2022, they announced they had welcomed their second baby girl.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began dating in May 2018 and got engaged in July of that year. The two were married in December 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogate in January 2022.