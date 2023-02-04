Rachel Stevens moves out of home with ex-husband Alex Bourne after split

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rachel Stevens has moved out of the home she shared with her ex-husband Alex Bourne, half a year after announcing they have separated.

The former S Club 7 singer shared her feelings about the move in a new Instagram post and thanked her friends and followers for supporting her.

Stevens, 44, announced in July 2022 that she and Bourne have made the “difficult decision” to separate after 12 years of marriage.

In her latest post, she shared a selfie and wrote: “What a week it’s been… Sorry I’ve been MIA [missing in action]. I’ve just moved home today and I’m up to my ears in boxes and feeling such a mix of emotions.

“I’m so incredibly grateful for the love and support I have around me. Trusting the process and the magic of new beginnings.”

Friends, including former S Club 7 bandmate Jo O’Meara and You, Me and the Big C podcast host Lauren Mahon, sent messages of support and red heart emojis to show their love for her.

In a statement confirming her split from Bourne, Stevens wrote: “I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration, the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.

“While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other.

“I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family.”

The pair share two daughters, 11-year-old Amelie and eight-year-old Minnie.

Stevens and Bourne were childhood sweethearts and married in August 2009 at Claridge’s in London to the S Club 7 hit, “Never Had A Dream Come True”.